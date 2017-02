DUBAI Nov 23 Swiss private bank Julius Baer is still considering a bid for Bank Sarasin , a senior executive said in Dubai on Wednesday.

"We are always looking at acquisitions. Sarasin is still being considered," Remy Bersier, member of the executive board at Julius Baer, told a press conference.

Bank Sarasin has attracted interest from a number of firms, including the Netherlands' Rabobank.