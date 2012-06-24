* No Europe M&A before withholding tax agreements-Collardi
* US deal depends on factors beyond Baer's direct
control-CEO
BASEL, Switzerland, June 24 Julius Baer
, in talks with Bank of America about buying
Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management unit, is particularly
interested in its presence in Asia and Latin America, Chief
Executive Boris Collardi told a newspaper.
Asked by Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag what was attractive
about this deal, Collardi was quoted as saying: "The strong
presence in Asian and Latin American growth markets would be
interesting."
But he said they were still in the middle of talks and that
the outcome was "at this stage completely open".
Asked whether Bear needed to raise fresh capital to fund the
deal, Collardi said: "As I said, at the moment everything is
still up in the air."
The unit is valued at up to $2 billion.
Consolidation in the wealth management industry has been a
major theme since the 2008 financial crisis, as an increase in
costs and regulation force some players to sell off units and
others - like Baer - to seek to improve margins through scale.
But before buying businesses in Europe, Collardi said he was
awaiting withholding tax agreements targeting tax evaders, which
could come into effect next year with Germany and Austria.
He said he was thinking instead about entering the Indian
market while also assessing the situation in mainland China.
Switzerland is also trying to resolve a dispute with the
United States over wealthy Americans who sheltered money in
secret bank accounts to avoid taxes.
Collardi said talks with U.S. authorities were advanced but
that the green light from the government in Berne was needed
before client names could be handed over. The Swiss government
still hopes an overall deal to cover the whole Swiss banking
sector can be achieved this year.
"That's what we're hoping and working towards."
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen. Editing by Jane Merriman)