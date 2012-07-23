ZURICH, July 23 Julius Baer has agreed
with a strategic partnership with Bank of China (BOC) to refer
clients to each other and undertake joint marketing actvities,
the Swiss private bank said on Monday.
Julius Baer, which is due to report half-year results on
Monday, said it would also integrate Bank of China (Suisse).
BOC will refer clients with international private banking
needs outside the Chinese mainland to Julius Baer, while
clients of Julius Baer requiring banking services will be
referred to BOC.
The two partners also expect to cooperate in product
distribution, financial market research and joint initiatives
including investment conferences.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)