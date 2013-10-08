BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
ZURICH Oct 8 Swiss bank Julius Baer expects there to be "hardly any" untaxed German funds sitting in its Swiss accounts by the end of this year, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
German clients with undeclared funds are being told by the bank to come clean with their tax authorities, a push which is also underway with French clients, Collardi told the paper.
Switzerland's tax deals with Austria and the UK, as well as efforts to strike a deal with Italy will help Julius Baer clean up its books.
"If this happens, we will have solved the problem of untaxed funds by 2015 as far as Europe is concerned," Collardi told the paper.
Julius Baer has also made significant progress in talks with the U.S. authorities over client tax issues and remains confident it can strike a deal, Collardi said.
The Swiss banker also told the paper he was not interested in buying Credit Suisse's retail banking operations in Germany and that Julius Baer intends to invest hundreds of millions of Swiss francs in a new information technology platform. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.