* Aims to save 40 mln Swiss francs annually through move

* Shares slightly higher

* Charge of 50 mln Swiss francs taken on 2011 results

* Job cuts total of 150 (Adds analyst, shares, background)

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, Nov 14 Swiss private bank Julius Baer is to take a 50 million Swiss francs ($56 million) charge for a cost-cutting programme that includes the 150 job cuts confirmed by management earlier this month.

The cuts, to be found among Julius Baer's 3,500 staff, were outlined to Reuters on Nov. 3, when a spokesman also said senior managers and the board of directors would take a 5-10 percent cut on their base salary.

Julius Baer, struggling with a strong franc and which aims to save 40 million francs annually through the move, said on Monday assets under management through October stood unchanged from June at 166 billion francs.

Business "continued to be quite volatile," it said.

New inflows of fresh client money were at the upper end of Julius Baer's own range, which is 4-6 percent, though the bank didn't disclose specifics.

The gross margin -- a measure of profitability of assets -- is "marginally higher" than the 105 basis points reported for the first six months, Baer said.

Julius Baer, which does not report quarterly, releases mid-term statements with managed assets before half and full-year earnings.

Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Michael Schwaller said speculation surrounding a reported bid for Sarasin -- a smaller rival majority-owned by Dutch cooperative Rabobank -- overshadowed the better-than-expected ten-month report.

"We think an acquisition [of Sarasin] makes sense for Julius Baer. The critical points for shareholders are price and the question of synergies and dwindling revenue," ZKB's Schwaller wrote in a note to investors. He rates Julius Baer at overweight.

With a market capitalization of 1.83 billion Swiss francs ($2.03 billion), Sarasin would be a financial stretch for Julius Baer, which has said in the past it has a cash pile of roughly 800 million francs for deals. A spokesman for Julius Baer declined to comment on the Sarasin speculation.

Baer's excess capital might be crimped by an ongoing U.S. tax investigation into Swiss banks alleged to have aided wealthy Americans avoid taxes.

Julius Baer reiterated on Monday it had no basis to make a provision in case it must contribute towards a financial settlement, after larger rival Credit Suisse set aside 295 million francs.

"The potential outcome and the financial and business impact is open and at this stage is not reliably assessable," Julius Baer said in a statement.

Julius Baer's shares rose slightly, in line with the broader Swiss market. At 0837 GMT, the stock was 0.3 percent higher at 32.42 francs. ($1 = 0.899 franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Andrew Callus)