ZURICH, July 22 Julius Baer adjusted
net profit rose more than 25 percent in the first half, beating
analyst estimates as increased client activity lifted operating
income and gross margins.
The company said on Monday adjusted net profit stood at 261
million Swiss francs ($277.48 million), ahead of estimates for
238 million francs in a poll of analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The Swiss private bank, which is being investigated by U.S.
authorities cracking down on tax evasion, described as "helpful"
measures announced by the Swiss government earlier this month to
help Swiss banks including Baer to cooperate with U.S.
authorities.
Strict bank secrecy, which helped Switzerland build a $2
trillion offshore industry, is under fierce attack as
cash-strapped governments get tough on tax evaders, with Swiss
banks under investigation in Germany, France and the United
States.
Baer is one of the more prominent Swiss banks being looked
at by prosecutors for helping wealthy Americans evade their tax
obligations by offering them hidden Swiss offshore accounts. It
did not elaborate on the status of negotiations with U.S.
officials.
Stripping out acquisition and other costs, net profit for
the first six months dropped to 152.1 million francs, from 212.8
million francs year-ago.
Baer said it would spend more than initially budgeted to
integrate last year's acquisition of Bank of America Merrill
Lynch's overseas private bank.
The bank raised its target for deal, restructuring and
integration costs to roughly 455 million francs, from 400
million francs previously.
"This is mainly the result of higher estimated costs related
to the client onboarding process," Baer said in a statement.
The pace of private banking hiring - and with it fresh funds
won from clients - slowed as Baer integrated last year's 860
million Swiss franc ($914.31 million)acquisition of Bank of
America Merrill Lynch's overseas private bank.
Net new money - a key bellwether of future revenue - stood
at 3.4 billion francs, which translates to a rate of 3.6 percent
growth, undershooting its target.
Baer had warned in May that net new client money could skim
the lower end of its 2013 target of 4 to 6 percent growth, as
various crackdowns on undeclared funds held in Switzerland spur
withdrawals.