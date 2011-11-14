BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
ZURICH Nov 14 Julius Baer on Monday said it will charge 50 million Swiss francs against this year's results for a cost-cutting programme, which includes the elimination of 150 jobs.
The private bank, which disclosed the restructuring as part of its 10-month report, said assets under management through October stood at 166 billion Swiss francs, unchanged from June.
Julius Baer doesn't report quarterly results, but releases mid-term statements with managed assets before half- and full-year earnings. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.