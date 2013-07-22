BRIEF-TRS Investments Ltd announces resignation of director
* TRS has, in consultation with HuaHan, investigated potential property transactions in New Zealand since their investment in TRS
ZURICH, July 22 Julius Baer on Monday said adjusted net profit rose more than 25 percent in the first half, beating analyst estimates as increased client activity lifted operating income and gross margins.
Adjusted net profit stood at 261 million Swiss francs ($277.48 million), ahead of estimates for 238 million francs in a poll of analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The Swiss private bank, which is being investigated by U.S. authorities cracking down on tax evasion, described as "helpful" measures announced by the Swiss government earlier this month to help Swiss banks including Baer to cooperate with U.S. authorities.
Strict bank secrecy, which helped Switzerland build a $2 trillion offshore industry, is under fierce attack as cash-strapped governments get tough on tax evaders, with Swiss banks under investigation in Germany, France and the United States. ($1 = 0.9406 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Martin da Sa'Pinto)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leucadia National Corporation's (Leucadia) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Leucadia's wholly-owned subsidiary, Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies), today. The Rating Outlook is Stable. For more information, see 'Fitch Affirms Jefferies a
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: