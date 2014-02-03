ZURICH Feb 3 Julius Baer said it will
hit the lower end of its target for taking on assets by buying
Merrill Lynch's overseas wealth arm, after missing views for
full-year profits.
The Zurich-based private bank, one of 14 Swiss banks being
targeted by U.S. prosecutors for helping wealthy Americans dodge
taxes with hidden offshore accounts, said it will hit the lower
end of a target to transfer between 57 billion and 72 billion
Swiss francs ($62.94 billion to $79.50 billion) following the
purchase.
This will also reduce the overall deal price, the bank said.
Julius Baer said the year's net profit, when stripping out
integration, restructuring and other costs, rose 19 percent to
480 million francs, which missed views for a 495 million franc
profit.
($1 = 0.9057 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)