BRIEF-Rajsanket Realty approves allotment of NCDs worth 600 mln rupees
* Approved allotment of NCDs worth 600 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l7qTW1) Further company coverage:
ZURICH May 15 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said fresh inflows from clients were "volatile" and missed its mid-term target of between 4 and 6 percent in the first four months.
The bank's gross margin, a measure of profitability of assets, rose to 98 basis points, higher than the 95.9 basis points, or hundredths of a percent, helped by increased client trading.
Assets under management rose 16 percent to 220 billion Swiss francs ($229.80 billion) in the first four months of the year, boosted by client inflows from its buy of Merrill Lynch's non U.S. wealth management business.
($1 = 0.9574 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
* Said on Monday it completes share capital increase reaching full subscription level of 38.0 million euros ($40.3 million) for 20.6 million new shares issued
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.