TEL AVIV Dec 4 Julius Baer will open a representative office in Tel Aviv early next year, the Swiss private banking group said on Sunday.

Dan Sagui will manage the bank's Israeli activities from Zurich while Ran Heistein will run the bank's representative office in Tel Aviv, which will employ about a dozen people.

"After an extensive examination, we see potential in the developed Israeli market ... which provides us with an excellent opportunity to deepen our circle of Israeli clients and the variety of services that we provide them," Gustavo Raitzin, a member of the executive board, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)