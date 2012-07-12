* Julius Baer, Kairos preparing all-stock deal
* Kairos management committed to staying
* Julius Baer also in talks on parts of Merrill Lynch
private bank
(Adds details on Kairos, analyst comment)
By Katharina Bart and Lisa Jucca
ZURICH/MILAN, July 12 Julius Baer will
pool its Italian activities with Milan-based asset manager
Kairos Group for a 20 percent stake in the combined entity, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The Swiss bank will have a long-term option to lift its
stake or take over entirely the combined Julius Baer SIM-Kairos
entity, which will apply for an Italian bank licence, according
to both sources.
Kairos head Paolo Basilico will remain on board, they said.
The move represents another push by Julius Baer, currently
in talks with Bank of America about buying Merrill
Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management unit valued at up to $2
billion, to expand through deals.
The Kairos deal would represent a far smaller move for Baer
than Merrill Lynch.
Founded in 1999, the Italian asset manager manages 5 billion
euros ($6.12 billion) and employs 115 staff, according to its
website.
Seeking critical mass in European markets through deals is a
sensible approach for Baer given a series of agreements with EU
states to levy taxes on assets held in Swiss banks accounts,
Bank Sarasin said.
"Given all the debate on repatriation, tax amnesties and
withholding tax deals, it's always going to be an advantage to
have a strong local presence in these markets," Sarasin analyst
Rainer Skierka said. He rates Julius Baer stock at buy.
Kairos is based in Rome, Milan and Turin.
Italy and Switzerland in May began discussing a deal to
retroactively tax undeclared funds stashed by Italians in secret
Swiss accounts, netting Rome billions of euros of badly needed
revenue.
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)