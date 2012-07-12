By Katharina Bart and Lisa Jucca
ZURICH/MILAN, July 12 Julius Baer will
join up its Italian activities with Milan-based asset manager
Kairos Group for a 20 percent stake in the combined entity, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The Swiss bank will have a long-term option to lift its
stake or take over entirely the combined Julius Baer SIM-Kairos
entity, which will apply for an Italian bank license, according
to both sources.
Kairos head Paolo Basilico will remain on board, they said.
The move represents another push by Julius Baer, currently
in talks with Bank of America about buying Merrill
Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management unit valued at up to $2
billion, to expand through deals.
Baer's deal would come against the backdrop of a series of
agreements in Europe to levy taxes on assets held in Swiss banks
accounts.
Italy and Switzerland recently began discussing such a deal,
which would retroactively undeclared funds stashed by Italians
in secret Swiss accounts, netting Rome billions of euros of
badly needed revenue.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)