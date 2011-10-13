* Macquarie's pvt wealth arm has $1 bln in client assets in
Asia
* Julius Baer to pay nominal, undisclosed amount to
Macquarie
* Macquarie to provide investment banking services to Julius
Baer clients
By Nishant Kumar and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Swiss private bank
Julius Baer agreed to buy the $1 billion Asian private
wealth portfolio of Australia's top investment bank Macquarie
Group , in a sign of consolidation in Asia's wealth
management industry.
Macquarie's retreat from private wealth management business
underscores the challenges faced by smaller players and points
to the impending consolidation in the fast-growing, yet
fragmented industry in Asia.
Macquarie, which has private wealth offices in Singapore and
Hong Kong, is a small player in Asia's wealth management market,
where industry leaders UBS and Citigroup
collectively manage about $400 billion.
The move comes at a time when the market turmoil dampens
growth and rising regulatory and staffing costs threaten the
survival of smaller players in the industry.
The shake-up is likely to begin in the offshore
banking centres of Singapore and Hong Kong, where European
boutique banks and international players have made a beeline to
challenge established leaders .
Under the agreement, Macquarie will provide investment
banking services to Julius Baer. Macquarie will refer its
clients to Baer for private banking services, the firms said in
a statement.
"What it's saying is Macquarie Bank's probably the better
investment banker and Julius Baer are a better asset manager.
But it's a very, very small business for Macquarie," a
Sydney-based analyst said.
"Julius Baer are a more logical owner of the private wealth
management opportunity."
The Swiss bank will pay a nominal amount for Macquarie's
private wealth business, said Angela Watkins, a Hong Kong-based
spokeswoman for Julius Baer. She declined to disclose the
amount.
Macquarie employs seven bankers at its private wealth
offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, Watkins said, adding "there
is every intention to retain staff".
In Asia, Julius Baer has large operations in Singapore and
Hong Kong that caters to both domestic and offshore clients, as
well as an onshore presence in Jakarta for Indonesia's wealthy.
The firm, which obtained the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) licence in China last December, has
been granted a representative office licence in Shanghai. QFII
licence allows foreign investors to buy domestic Chinese stocks,
or China "A" shares.
It is considering starting an onshore office to
target rich clients in India, part of a plan to expand in Asia's
top-two wealth markets by number of wealthy.
Julius Baer calls itself a pure-play wealth manager and
unlike UBS or Credit Suisse, does not have an in-house
investment bank.
But in Asia, investment banking is key for growth for wealth
managers as more than 60 percent of the rich clients are
business executives and they regularly seek corporate finance
advice.
Many entrepreneurs are at an age when they are ready to
transfer their businesses to their Western-educated children,
who were more inclined to list the companies or partially sell
them.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley in ZURICH and Sonali
Paul in SYDNEY; Editing by Ken Wills and Vinu Pilakkott)