ZURICH Oct 13 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
said on Thursday it had entered into a strategic
partnership with Macquarie Group , to expand its private
and investment banking opportunities in North and South East
Asia.
Under the agreement, Baer will refer its clients' investment
banking transactions to Macquarie, while Macquarie will refer
its clients to Baer for private banking services, the bank said
in a statement.
In addition Julius Baer clients in Asia will have more
access to Macquarie's investment banking products.
Macquarie's Asian private wealth business, which has about
$1 billion of assets under management, will be transferred to
Julius Baer.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)