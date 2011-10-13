ZURICH Oct 13 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday it had entered into a strategic partnership with Macquarie Group , to expand its private and investment banking opportunities in North and South East Asia.

Under the agreement, Baer will refer its clients' investment banking transactions to Macquarie, while Macquarie will refer its clients to Baer for private banking services, the bank said in a statement.

In addition Julius Baer clients in Asia will have more access to Macquarie's investment banking products.

Macquarie's Asian private wealth business, which has about $1 billion of assets under management, will be transferred to Julius Baer.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)