* Bank says to buy back up to 500 mln sfr of own shares
* 2011 net new money up to 10 bln sfr, AuM flat at 170 bln
ZURICH, Feb 6 Swiss private bank Julius
Baer said on Monday it was confident of a mutually
satisfactory resolution to an ongoing U.S tax probe just days
after privately-held local rival Wegelin was indicted by U.S.
authorities.
The bank announced a share buyback of up to 500 million
Swiss francs after failing to make significant acquisitions
during the year. The bank lost out to Swiss-Brazilian Bank Safra
in its attempt to buy Bank Sarasin late last year.
The pure-play Swiss private bank also cut profit margin
goals and hiked its cost-income ratio target as higher operating
expenses dragged on profitability.
Clients added 10 billion francs in net new money in 2011,
ahead of expectations, while assets under management remained
steady at 170 billion Swiss francs.
Net profit fell to 258 million Swiss francs, down 27 percent
from a year earlier as restructuring and other expenses weighed.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)