* Says has taken early, proactive approach to U.S. probe
* To buy back up to 500 mln Sfr of own shares
* Cuts profit margin targets as strong franc weighs
* 2011 net new money up to 10 bln Sfr, AuM flat at 170 bln
* Shares fall 4.7 pct, underperform bank sector
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Feb 6 Julius Baer is
prepared to pay a fine to escape an escalating U.S. crackdown on
offshore bank accounts after last week's indictment of smaller
rival Wegelin raised fears among Swiss private bankers there
could be more to come.
U.S. officials have in recent months been piling
pressure on Swiss private banks like Baer whose clients include
wealthy Americans with hidden offshore accounts. That culminated
in the indictment on Thursday of Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest
private bank, which had broken itself up the week before in
anticipation in order to protect other parts of the business.
"We expect we will probably have to pay a fine, but have the
resources to satisfy a solution," Baer Chief Executive Boris
Collardi told a news conference as the bank announced 2011
results and a share buyback on Monday.
"We've taken an early, proactive approach with the U.S.,
taken measures including the U.S. exit in 2009 at our own
decision, and have an ongoing constructive dialogue," Collardi
said, adding he did not expect the bank to be indicted.
He did not say when a resolution was expected, nor
how much Baer might have to pay.
Shares in Julius Baer fell as investors assessed whether the
bank was still worth the hefty premium it carries compared to
its peers given that it now faces a possibly sizeable fine and
has just reduced its profit margin targets.
By 1440 the shares were down 3.5 percent at 36.53 Swiss
francs at 1440 GMT, underperforming a 0.6 percent slide on the
European banking sector index.
Dirk Becker, analyst at Kepler Capital Markets, noted that
Baer traded at 1.7 times book value compared to a sector average
of 0.6 times.
"Julius Baer is one of the most defensive in our coverage of
European banks, but also not free of problems," he said. "The
resolution of the U.S. tax matter could potentially be very
expensive."
Larger rival Credit Suisse, which reports 2011 numbers on
Thursday, is also caught up in the U.S. investigation. The bank
said in November it had taken a 295 million Swiss franc charge
against third-quarter earnings in connection with the probe, but
noted that the final settlement could exceed that.
Baer financial head Enkelmann said after paying 2011
dividends and buying back shares the bank still has roughly 900
million Swiss francs in excess capital, from which Collardi said
any fine would be paid.
SOARING FRANC CRIMPS PROFIT
Baer said 2011 net profit fell 27 percent on the year to 258
million Swiss francs ($280.72 million), hurt by lacklustre
client trading, restructuring costs and other expenses including
a one-off payment to resolve a tax dispute with Germany.
Baer cut its profit margin target and raised its cost income
ratio forecast as a soaring Swiss franc kept the bank's mainly
franc-based costs high but capped foreign-currency revenues.
"Two-thirds of costs are in Swiss francs, while two-thirds
of revenues are in non-Swiss franc currencies," Enkelmann said
in a earnings call.
"We can still work on costs, to move out some costs from
Switzerland and to better match costs and revenues, but this is
not short term and will take some time."
Vontobel analyst Teresa Nielsen said the revised targets
suggested that restructuring expenses would come in "higher than
previously expected."
In what Nomura analyst Jon Peace called "a show of capital
strength", the bank also launched a new share buyback of up to
500 million Swiss francs and announced a special dividend of
0.40 francs per share to its ordinary 0.60 franc dividend,
returning a further 200 million francs in total to shareholders.
After losing out to Swiss-Brazilian Bank Safra in an attempt
to buy Bank Sarasin late last year, the bank said it
continued to hunt for acquisitions in Switzerland as well as in
its growth markets.
"The board clearly wants to give priority to the
mergers-and-acquisitions market ... The second priority is to
return additional capital to shareholders via repurchasing
shares," Enkelmann told the news conference.
Clients added 10 billion francs in net new money in 2011,
ahead of expectations, balanced by falling investment values and
the negative effect of the Swiss franc which kept total assets
steady at 170 billion francs. Growth markets like Asia and South
America yielded strong inflows, as did Switzerland and Germany.
Julius Baer is set this year to decide how to
refurbish and modernise its information technology platform,
after a bid to take over rival Swiss private bank Sarasin
last year failed. For Baer, one of the key draws of
acquiring Sarasin was its 2003 investment in a new IT system
from Swiss provider Avaloq.
Now, options remaining for Baer, which shelved its own IT
upgrade in 2006 after aquiring three private banks and asset
manager GAM from UBS, include outsourcing management
of IT to Avaloq, which bought service provider B-Source last
August, or to Swisscom, which is also positioning
itself as a service provider for banks and insurers.
($1 = 0.9191 Swiss francs)
