ZURICH Feb 6 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it expects to have to hand over client data as part of a U.S. tax investigation into wealthy Americans who stashed their money in Swiss banks to avoid paying taxes.

"We expect to have to deliver client information within the regulatory framework that will be agreed between the two governments," Chief Executive Boris Collardi told analysts and media following 2011 earnings. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)