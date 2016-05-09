May 9 Julong Co., Ltd. :

* Says it to issue 2016 corporate bonds, worth of 500 million yuan, each with par value of 100 yuan

* Says the bond has a term of five years, with maturity date of May 11, 2021

* Says proceeds to be raised to replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ueXcZH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)