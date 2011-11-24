AMSTERDAM Nov 24 Dutch supermarket group Jumbo, which earlier on Thursday announced it would buy rival C1000, said it is not seeking to overtake market leader Ahold in terms of market share in the Netherlands.

The deal, which was estimated to be in the range of 900 million euros to 1 billion euros, will create a supermarket chain with a 23 percent market share, nipping at the heels of Ahold's Albert Heijn which has one third of the high-margin Dutch market.

Jumbo told a press conference C1000 had an enterprise value of 900 million euros. (Reporting By Anna Ferschtman; Editing by Sara Webb)