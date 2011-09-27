* 12-month net profit to June at 94.6 million euros

* Jumbo says profit boosted by the absence of windfall tax

* Full-year sales almost flat at 490 million euros

ATHENS, Sept 27 Greece's largest toyseller Jumbo (BABr.AT) posted on Tuesday a 19.4 percent rise in net profit for the full year to end June, thanks to the absence of windfall taxation this year.

Net profit rose to 94.6 million euros from 79.2 million euros in the year-ago period when profits were burdened by 20 million euros in one-off taxes Greece has imposed to plug its fiscal shortfall in turn for a 110-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.

The company said it would propose to shareholders a capital return of 0.17 euros per share.

Recession in Greece, which is seen continuing for a fourth year in 2012, and record high unemployment is hitting consumer spending in the country and retailers are feeling the pinch. In June, retail sales volume dropped by 11.4 percent year-on-year.

Jumbo said its gross profit margin slightly declined to 53.2 percent from 54 percent in the previous year, because of its move to absorb a series of sales tax hikes in Greece.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped 6.6 percent to 135 million euros, while sales were almost flat at 490 million euros.

Jumbo runs 54 outlets in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria. It opened seven new stores during its fiscal year to end June and despite challenging conditions, it said it plans to add another six in Greece and Bulgaria by July 2012.

The stock has lost 21.9 percent so far this year versus a 44.5 percent decline for the Athens bourse's general index <.?TG>. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)