* Q1 sales to end-Sept up to 120.5 million euros
* New stores more than offset Greek fiscal crisis
* Full-year sales growth seen at 0-2 percent
ATHENS, Oct 5 Jumbo (BABr.AT), Greece's largest
toyseller, said quarterly sales rose 3.5 percent thanks to new
stores, some of them outside the crisis-hit country.
Sales in the three months to end-September, its first
quarter, rose to 120.5 million euros ($160 million), Jumbo said
on Wednesday, adding it expected full-year sales to grow 0-2
percent.
"This performance is attributed both to the strategic thesis
of the group to invest in new stores during the crisis and the
better performance of the existing stores' network (compared
with) the rest of the market," the company said.
An austerity-fuelled recession in Greece, seen continuing
for a fourth year in 2012, has dealt a hard blow to consumer
spending and retailers. Retail sales volume dropped by an annual
11.5 percent in the year to July.
Jumbo runs 54 outlets in Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus. It has
opened nine new stores by September and despite challenging
conditions, it said it plans to add another four in Greece and
Bulgaria by June 2012.
The stock has lost 22 percent this year, compared with a 48
percent decline for the Athens bourse's general index .
($1 = 0.753 euro)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)