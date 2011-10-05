* Q1 sales to end-Sept up to 120.5 million euros

* New stores more than offset Greek fiscal crisis

* Full-year sales growth seen at 0-2 percent

ATHENS, Oct 5 Jumbo (BABr.AT), Greece's largest toyseller, said quarterly sales rose 3.5 percent thanks to new stores, some of them outside the crisis-hit country.

Sales in the three months to end-September, its first quarter, rose to 120.5 million euros ($160 million), Jumbo said on Wednesday, adding it expected full-year sales to grow 0-2 percent.

"This performance is attributed both to the strategic thesis of the group to invest in new stores during the crisis and the better performance of the existing stores' network (compared with) the rest of the market," the company said.

An austerity-fuelled recession in Greece, seen continuing for a fourth year in 2012, has dealt a hard blow to consumer spending and retailers. Retail sales volume dropped by an annual 11.5 percent in the year to July.

Jumbo runs 54 outlets in Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus. It has opened nine new stores by September and despite challenging conditions, it said it plans to add another four in Greece and Bulgaria by June 2012.

The stock has lost 22 percent this year, compared with a 48 percent decline for the Athens bourse's general index . ($1 = 0.753 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)