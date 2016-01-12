ATHENS Jan 12 Greek retailer Jumbo said on Tuesday it sees annual sales rising by 6 to 8 percent, more than initially expected, due to stronger sales in the first half of the financial year ending in June.

Jumbo, which operates 53 department stores in Greece and 20 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said sales in the July-December period grew almost 9 percent to 371.75 million euros ($403.42 million), up from 341.13 million in the same period last year.

Sales in crisis-hit Greece rose by 3 percent, more than initially expected, Jumbo said, despite an increase in business taxes. Sales doubled in Romania, while in Bulgaria and Cyprus the results were in line with initial estimates.

"This rate of increase exceeds the target that initially has been set for the year that is the increase of sales by 0-4 percent year-on-year," it said.

"As a result, the management revises upwards the target for annual sales increase between 6 and 8 percent."

($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Louise Heavens)