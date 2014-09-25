UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece's largest toy seller Jumbo on Thursday posted a 37 percent rise in net profit for its latest fiscal year, beating its own target thanks to robust sales in Cyprus and Bulgaria.
Jumbo, which operates 52 department stores in crisis-hit Greece and another 14 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said net profit for its fiscal year ending in June rose to 101 million euros ($128.49 million) from 74 million euros in its previous fiscal year.
Consumption in Greece has been hammered by a six-year austerity-induced recession, which has wiped out about a third of Greek household income. But Jumbo has fared relatively well thanks to its continuous expansion outside its home market. (1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources