ATHENS, Sept 28 Greece's largest toy seller Jumbo on Monday posted a 3.5 percent rise in net profit for its last fiscal year but said it will not pay a dividend because of capital controls.

The company, which operates 53 stores in Greece and 19 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said net profit came in at 104.8 million euros for the year ending June 30 from 101.2 million euros a year earlier.

Net earnings beat Jumbo's own forecast of between 90 and 95 million euros. But the company will not distribute a dividend to shareholders due to capital restrictions that were imposed on June 29.

Jumbo said its decision will apply until Greece's economy stabilises. It paid 0.36 euros a share to shareholders in previous fiscal years.

Greece imposed capital controls and shut its banks for three weeks in the summer to stem a massive flight of deposits due to political uncertainty as a result of acrimonious bailout talks with its international lenders.

Its economy is seen shrinking by 2.3 percent this year. Jumbo said it plans to replace small stores with new hyper outlets in Greece and focus on its investment plan in Romania. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by David Evans)