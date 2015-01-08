ATHENS Jan 8 Greece's biggest toy retailer Jumbo said on Thursday that sales for the fiscal first half to Dec. 2014 rose 7.7 percent thanks to strong growth outside its home market.

The company, which operates 53 stores in Greece and another 17 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said that sales totalled 341.13 million euros ($403.05 million) in the six months to the end of 2014, up from 316.74 million euros in the same period in 2013.

Jumbo reiterated its outlook for an annual sales rise of 4-6 percent in the 12 months to end June 2015.

($1 = 0.8464 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Costas Pitas)