(Adds detail)

ATHENS Jan 8 Greece's biggest toy retailer Jumbo posted higher mid-year sales on Thursday as exports to Bulgaria and other markets offset flat results at home.

The company, with 53 stores in Greece and 17 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said group sales rose 7.7 percent to 341 million euros ($403 million) for the six months to Dec. 31.

Jumbo said political instability in Greece, where the failure of lawmakers to elect a president has triggered snap polls set for Jan. 25, along with bad weather had put a lid on the "impressive improvement" it saw in the first quarter, when its sales rose by 11 percent.

It saw a double-digit percentage revenue growth in Cyprus and Bulgaria as well as strong growth in Romania while performance in Greece was flat versus the same period in 2013.

The retailer reiterated its outlook for an annual sales rise of 4-6 percent for the year to June 30.

The firm has fared well despite six years of recession in Greece. It has opened four stores since July and plans to add two more outlets in Greece and Romania by the end of June.

($1 = 0.8464 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Costas Pitas and Jason Neely)