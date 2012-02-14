ATHENS Feb 14 Greece's largest toyseller Jumbo said on Tuesday revenue in the seven months to end-January rose 1.4 percent, in line with full-year targets, with new stores offsetting the effects of deep recession.

With government cuts to address a crippling debt burden, unemployment at a record high and wages squeezed by higher taxes, retailers in Greece are resorting to promotions and big discounts to keep afloat.

But Jumbo, which runs 56 stores in Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus, said its performance improved thanks to the launch of four new outlets since July last year. Sales for the seven months rose to 319 million euros.

The company reiterated its target range for full-year sales to end June of zero to a 2 percent rise. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Will Waterman)