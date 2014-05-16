May 16 Shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd
rose about 26 percent in their market debut, valuing
the Chinese online cosmetics retailer at about $4.02 billion.
Jumei's initial public offering raised about $245.1 million,
after the 11.1 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on
offer were priced at a higher-than-expected $22 per share.
The company, backed by venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital,
had initially said 9.5 million ADSs would be sold and priced at
$19.50-$21.50 per share in the IPO.
Jumei's shares opened at $27.25 and touched a high of $28.28
on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were
the lead underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)