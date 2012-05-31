(Repeats to fix formatting problems)

May 31 Financial markets face a tumultuous month ahead as the euro zone struggles to turn the tide on debt, Greece goes back to the polls, Iranian nuclear negotiations resume and data rolls in on recession in Europe and China's slowing growth. Central banks hold a global meeting and the G20 gathers.

Reuters monthly asset allocation poll shows global investors retreated sharply from equities in May and held more cash than at any stage since the euro zone debt crisis erupted in early 2010.. German two-year government bonds offer a zero return but are still in demand.

In May all major markets fell bar Treasuries and the dollar. link.reuters.com/byj58s

Following is a calendar of the main scheduled events in June: FRI JUNE 1, DUBLIN - Result of Irish referendum on EU fiscal pact. May U.S. jobs data. TUES JUNE 5 - Global purchasing manager indices (PMIs) released WEDS JUNE 6, FRANKFURT - European Central Bank policymaking meeting. ECB chief Mario Draghi is leading calls for dramatic action at an end-June EU summit including a bank deposit guarantee fund to prevent a bank run that could really push the euro zone to the edge. The ECB is much less keen on reviving its bond-buying programme and is putting the onus firmly on governments to sort out the mess. But if the crisis becomes really acute, it has proved to be the only institution capable of acting quickly and aggressively enough to pull the currency bloc back from the brink. WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book, a summary of commentary on current economic conditions in the 12 Federal Reserve districts. Could be key given recent evidence that the U.S. economic recovery is running out of steam. THURS JUNE 7, LONDON - Bank of England holds Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Decision announced at 1100. Unlikely to print more money but things are moving fast. WASHINGTON - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies on the economic outlook to the congressional Joint Economic Committee. SAT JUNE 9/SUN JUNE 10, BEIJING - Slew of Chinese data will gauge how far the world's second largest and most dynamic economic is slowing and its impact on commodities imports. Industrial output, retail sales and trade statistics all due. SUN JUNE 10, PARIS - French parliamentary election - first round. If President Francois Hollande's socialists fare badly, it may hamper his ability to press his euro zone reforms at an EU level. MON JUNE 11, MADRID - IMF report due on Spanish banking system. Preliminary findings from an IMF visit to Spain in April pinpointed a group of 10 banks, most of which have received state support, as vulnerable and singled out Bankia, since nationalised, as needing to strengthen its balance sheet and improve management. THURS JUNE 14, VIENNA - OPEC meeting. With oil prices falling toward $100 a barrel, Saudi Arabia may come under pressure from Iran and others in OPEC to rein in its oil output from record highs above 10 million barrels a day. ZURICH - Swiss National Bank Monetary policy assessment. The Swiss franc is the safe haven for euro zone casualties and the Swiss are struggling to keep it from climbing too far and putting its economy under threat. An SNB cap on the franc has so far just about held. FRI JUNE 15, TOKYO - Bank of Japan monetary policy decision. SUN JUNE 17, ATHENS - Greek election re-run. Polls suggest the result is too close to call leaving the real possibility that the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party could form the next government, possibly hastening Greece's exit from the euro zone. If pro-bailout New Democracy wins, some of the euro zone pressure will be relieved although either way a stable, durable government is unlikely. Greek officials warn the country will run out of money, probably in July, if EU/IMF funds are stopped. PARIS - French parliamentary election - second round. MON, JUNE 18, MADRID - Results of independent audit on Spanish banks due. Spain has hired consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger to audit its banks by carrying out a stress test, bowing to pressure to bring in external valuers to assess the state of finances in a bid to shore up confidence. MON JUNE 18/TUES JUNE 19, LOS CABOS, Mexico - G20 summit. Pressure likely to be heaped on the euro zone, and Germany in particular, to come up with a more decisive policy response, not least because a euro zone meltdown could damage the U.S. economy ahead of November's presidential elections. MON JUNE 18/TUES JUNE 19, MOSCOW - Six world powers resume talks with Iran over its nuclear programme. WEDS JUNE 20, WASHINGTON - U.S. Federal Reserve announces result of its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting. OSLO - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive board holds interest rate meeting. Another safe haven from the euro zone, Norway's strong economy should be demanding higher rates but that would push its currency even higher. THURS JUNE 21, BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet. MADRID - Big Spanish government bond auction FRI JUNE 22, ROME - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti hosts mini-summit with Germany's Angela Merkel, France's Francois Hollande and Spain's Mariano Rajoy ahead of full EU summit a week later. SAT JUNE 23-MON JUNE 25, BASEL, Switzerland - Central bankers from around the world convene in Basel for their annual meeting, including possibly Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke, ECB's Mario Draghi and Bank of England Governor Mervyn King. MON JUNE 25, BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Ministers meet. Last chance for the European Union to revise its oil and shipping insurance ban on Iran ahead of the July 1 start to the embargo. Japan is pressing the EU to delay or drop the insurance ban so that it can continue to import Iranian oil using UK-based insurance. THURS JUN 28/FRI JUN 29 BRUSSELS - EU leaders' summit. This could be the crunch moment if events have not forced their hands earlier. The European Commission and European Central Bank are pressing for a bank deposit guarantee fund, a bank resolution fund for failing institutions and the former wants Spain to be given an extra year to make the debt cuts demanded of it. Germany, for now, is opposed to such measures. (Mike Peacock, Richard Mably)