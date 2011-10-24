(Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Junex Inc obtained a drilling permit for a well at its property in Quebec and said it planned to start drilling there in the spring of 2012.

The junior oil and gas exploration company said original oil in place at the property was 260.2 million barrels.

Junex also has acreage holdings in Utica, which has been brought to a abrupt halt in March after the Quebec government imposed a fracking ban in the region.

Shares of the company closed at 84 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)