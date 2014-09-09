Sept 9 Jungfraubahn Holding AG : * Says H1 operating revenue of CHF 79.5 million, an increase of CHF 2.1

million, or 2.7%, compared to the previous year * Says H1 profit of CHF 11.7 million, a half-year result of 5.6% above that of

* Says H1 EBIT of CHF 14.9 million and achieved an EBIT margin of 18.7%