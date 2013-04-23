* Danish banks get more flexible approach

* Extra flow expected in kroner and euros

* Rebrand for unique Danish product

By Owen Sanderson and Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Junior covered bonds could become a regular fixture in the capital markets on the back of changes to Denmark's historic covered bond market laws, making ordinary covered bonds safer still and easing the challenge for banks trying to manage their mortgage portfolios.

Larger issuance volumes could encourage Danish banks to rely more heavily on euro senior unsecured investors rather than domestic covered bond investors as they seek a deeper market for the product.

Nykredit, which sold the first euro junior covered bond in 2008, is leading this rebrand with a new five-year issue, priced on Monday via BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Nykredit and UniCredit, which was marketed for the first time as "senior secured".

"In the past, Nykredit thought it would be a good thing to present this instrument as a junior covered bond because the product had such a strong reputation, but as the senior market is now open, that no longer makes sense," one lead manager said.

The new covered bond rules, which came into force at the beginning of the year, are designed to make it easier for the country's banks to voluntarily add more non-mortgage collateral to the cover pool, improving protection for "ordinary" covered bonds.

Banks can issue junior covered bonds whenever they like to actively manage their cover pool, rather than being restricted to only issuing in response to declining house prices.

S&P said in a note published last week that greater volume could standardise the product.

"This may lead to a more liquid market and eventually to standardised terms and conditions for the issuer insolvency scenario," the agency wrote.

For investors, it offers a chance to pick up higher yielding assets in what is perceived to be one of Europe's safest jurisdictions. The Danish mortgage system incentivises banks to look within Denmark for funding, so undersupplied international investors will welcome euro paper.

UNIQUE SYSTEM

Domestic Danish covered bonds function more like a rates market than most European counterparts - indeed, Danish studies have argued that they are more liquid instruments than Danish sovereign bonds.

They are issued from discrete, independently capitalised "capital centres", which are effectively banks in miniature.

Assets and liabilities in the capital centre are then matched, with covered bonds tapped daily to match new mortgages entering the cover pool. In order for a bank to lend new mortgages, it has to sell bonds, according to strict balancing principles enshrined in Danish statute law.

If particular mortgages are removed from the pool following house price declines, this erodes the protection for the bonds

Junior covered bonds solve this problem. Banks can sell them and use the funds to add new non-mortgage collateral to the cover pool, such as government bonds or other covered bonds. This boosts the safety cushion for the other bonds following house price declines. In an insolvency, the junior bonds have a claim on the whole cover pool, but only after the covered bonds have been paid.

(Reporting By Owen Sanderson and Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Alex Chambers)