BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
Oct 18 Juniper Networks Inc has not hired any investment bankers to field acquisition offers for the company, nor has it received any buyout bids, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The person, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly, denied earlier reports on a financial news website that Juniper had received bids and hired a bank to assist in evaluating them.
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG