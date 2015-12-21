BRIEF-Boeing says MIAT Mongolian Airlines to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon
* Announced MIAT Mongolian Airlines' decision to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon, a global aircraft leasing company
BOSTON Dec 21 Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday that it is reviewing its product code for "malicious modification" in the wake of rival Juniper Networks Inc's disclosure last week that it had found unauthorized code in its firewall software.
The company said in a blog posting that it so far has "no indication of unauthorized code" in its products, but that it was conducting an additional review to make sure it had not been tampered with.
"Although our normal practices should detect unauthorized software, we recognize that no process can eliminate all risk," the blog said. "Our additional review includes penetration testing and code reviews by engineers with deep networking and cryptography experience." (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Alan Crosby)
JOHANNESBURG, April 3 Senior members of the ruling African National Congress met on Monday to discuss the political fallout from South African President Jacob Zuma's controversial sacking of his finance minister and markets showed their displeasure at the move.