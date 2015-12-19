(Recasts with Reuters confirmation of investigation; adds
Dec 18 The U.S. government is investigating
unauthorized code inserted in software from Juniper Networks Inc
, which experts warned could be a "back door" used to
spy on the networking equipment maker's customers, an official
told Reuters on Friday.
A senior U.S. official who declined to be named because of
the sensitivity of the matter said the Department of Homeland
Security is working with Juniper as it investigates the issue.
The official said the White House National Security Council
had taken an interest in Juniper's rare disclosure that somebody
had inserted rogue code into its software. Outside experts told
Reuters it was likely planted by a nation state or sophisticated
criminals.
The incident at Juniper comes at the end of a year of
several high-profile hacks on Washington, including at the White
House, State Department and Office of Personnel Management.
Juniper warned customers on Thursday that it had uncovered
"unauthorized code" in the software that runs its firewalls,
saying it could be exploited to allow an attacker to unscramble
encrypted communications.
CNN reported Friday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation
was probing the matter. An FBI representative declined comment
to Reuters.
A former Juniper security executive said the flaw appeared
to be a "back door", a reference to rogue code secretly inserted
into a product to enable attackers to eavesdrop on users.
Juniper's notice to customers did not say whether the
company was aware of how the code was inserted in the software.
"This shines a light on the fact that kind of attack is
something intelligence agencies are probably doing," said Chris
Wysopal, chief technology officer with Veracode, a maker of
software for uncovering coding bugs.
Juniper said on its website that it had not received any
reports of these vulnerabilities being exploited by hackers.
"However, we strongly recommend that customers update their
systems and apply the patched releases with the highest
priority," it added.
On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security's U.S.
Computer Emergency Response Team issued a short notice on its
website, advising Juniper customers to install the update.
Representatives with Sunnyvale, California-based Juniper
could not be reached for comment on Friday.
