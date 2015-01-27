(Adds details)
By Arathy S Nair
Jan 27 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc
reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly
profit as cost-cutting paid off, sending its shares up 4.4 pct
in after-hours trading.
Juniper, which gets about two-thirds of its revenue from
telecom companies, said in April that it would reduce its
9,483-strong workforce by about 6 percent and focus on its
high-growth businesses.
The company announced additional cost reductions of about
$100 million in October as it faced slowing revenue growth in
the second half of the year.
Two of the company's largest customers, AT&T Inc and
Sprint Corp, are taking time to decide whether to upgrade
wired networks or shift to 4G.
Juniper's operating expenses fell about 13.4 pct to $526.9
million in the fourth quarter, excluding a non-cash goodwill
impairment charge of about $850 million.
"It's been a cost-cutting story and remains a cost-cutting
story," Needham & Co analyst Alex Henderson said.
Aggressive cost-cutting had resulted in operating expenses
coming in $16 million less than the market had expected,
Henderson said.
Including the goodwill impairment charge, Juniper reported a
net loss of $769.6 million, or $1.81 per share, in the quarter
ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $151.8 million, or 30
cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 41 cents per share,
well above the average analyst estimate of 31 cents.
Revenue fell 13.5 percent to $1.10 billion as telecom
service providers continued to delay spending, but still beat
the average analysts' estimate of $1.01 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, rival F5 Networks Inc reported revenue
that missed Wall Street's average estimate for the first time in
eight quarters. F5 cited a decline in the number of large deals.
Up to Monday's close, Juniper shares had fallen about 21
percent in the past year.
(Editing by Simon Jennings)