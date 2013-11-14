NEW YORK Nov 14 A Juniper Networks Inc
executive said on Thursday that the company is not making any
changes to its financial targets for the current quarter,
despite a warning by rival Cisco Systems Inc that
revenue could fall up to 10 percent this quarter.
Juniper, a maker of network equipment, said in October
during its third-quarter earnings conference call that it
expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.23
billion, up from $1.14 billion in the year-ago quarter.
"The outlook we talked about in our Q3 earnings (call),
there's no change as to how we'd characterize that outlook
today," Chief Marketing Officer Brad Brooks said in an
interview.
Cisco also said on Wednesday that some customers,
particularly in China, were hesitating to buy its equipment
because of the scandal arising from the leaking of secret U.S.
government documents by Edward Snowden, a former contractor at
the National Security Agency.
"The Snowden effect is not real," Brooks said. "Our business
continues to grow in Asia Pac as well as China. As we look at
that business there we've not seen those types of conversations
from our customers."