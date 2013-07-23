(Corrects paragraph 2 to say revenue rose 7 percent, not 9
July 23 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc
reported a 70 percent rise in quarterly profit as
spending by telecom service providers recovered from a lull last
year.
Net income rose to $98 million, or 19 cents per share, in
the second quarter, from $57.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a
year earlier. Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.15 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.
Juniper supplies routers and switches to telecom companies
such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.
