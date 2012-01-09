UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.26-$0.28
* Sees Q4 rev $1.11-$1.12 bln
* Shares down as much as 4 pct after market (Follows alerts)
Jan 9 Network equipment maker Juniper Networks Inc cut its fourth-quarter outlook, primarily due to weaker-than-expected router demand from service providers, sending its shares down 4 percent in trading after the bell.
Juniper said it now expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of 26 cents to 28 cents a share, compared to its prior expectation of 32 cents to 36 cents a share.
The company expects revenue to be $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion, compared to its prior expectation of $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion.
Juniper said while the weak router demand was not limited to any single geography, a significant portion of the impact was from its U.S service providers.
Juniper is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Jan. 26, after market close.
Shares of the company were down at $20.94 in trading after the bell. They closed at $21.53 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))
