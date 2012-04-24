April 24 Network gear maker Juniper Networks' first-quarter profit fell, hurt by delays in the adoption of some of its new products.

Net profit fell to $16.3 million, or 3 cents per share, from$129.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents per share.

Revenue dropped 6 percent to $1.03 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)