* Q2 adj EPS $0.19 vs est $0.16
* Q2 rev $1.07 bln vs est $1.05 bln
* Expects Q3 adj shr $0.15-$0.18 vs est $0.21
* Sees Q3 rev $1.04 bln-$1.08 bln vs est $1.02 bln
July 24 Juniper Networks Inc's
second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates as core router
products gained traction, but the network gear maker forecast a
lower-than-expected third quarter, citing global economic
uncertainty.
Shares of Juniper rose 7 percent to $15.81 in after hours
trade.
A faltering U.S. recovery and weakness in Europe has hit
network gear makers as their biggest customers, mostly telecom
service providers, cut spending on new equipment.
Juniper, which supplies routers and switches to telecom
companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc
, sees third-quarter adjusted earnings of 15 cents to 18
cents per share on revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion.
Analysts on average expected third-quarter earnings of 21
cents, on revenue of $1.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income for the second quarter halved to $57.7 million,
or 11 cents per share, from $115.6 million, or 21 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 19 cents per share, beating Wall
Street estimates of 16 cents per share. Revenue fell 4 percent
to $1.07 billion.
Analyst had estimated revenue of $1.05 billion for the
quarter.
Juniper's shares closed at $14.81 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
