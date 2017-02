July 7 Drug developer Juno Therapeutics Inc said U.S. health regulators were putting a mid-stage study testing its lead drug on hold after two patients died last week.

The drug, JCAR015, was being tested in adult patients with a type of relapsed leukemia.

Juno's trials and plans for its other candidates are not affected.