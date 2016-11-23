BRIEF-Facebook announces updates for accounting of video completion rates
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog
Nov 23 Juno Therapeutics Inc said one patient had died and another was not expected to recover after suffering cerebral edema during a trial testing its experimental leukemia drug.
The company said on Wednesday that it had voluntarily put the trial on hold.
The drug, JCAR015, is being evaluated in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer.
Trading in the company's stock was halted. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 26 Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, the owner of Volvo cars, plans to roll out its mid-priced Lynk & Co brand in the United States and Europe in early 2019, but cautioned those plans could change if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a border tax on imported vehicles, a senior company executive told Reuters.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.