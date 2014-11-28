Nov 28 Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Industry Co Ltd

* Says it and unit win bid for 15.3 percent stake in Huatai Insurance Group for 4.5 billion yuan (732.55 million US dollar)

