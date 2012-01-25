* Latest Kazakhstan well finds 56 metres of oil

LONDON, Jan 13 Kazakhstan-focused oil explorer Jupiter Energy said its latest exploration well struck oil, raising hopes that the company's oil field is substantial enough to enable it to soon start exporting oil from the Central Asian country.

Jupiter, which is listed in both Britain and Australia, said on Wednesday that its fourth well near Aktau, in-land from the Caspian Sea, found a 56 metre zone of oil which could be produced, sending its London-listed shares surging.

The company is aiming to be in a position to export oil from Kazakhstan by the end of 2013 and is targeting a 2013 exit production rate of around 2,500 barrels of oil per day, Chief Executive Geoff Gander told Reuters in an interview.

It will, however, need to raise money in order to build the production facilities to enable it to begin exporting oil.

"We are considering raising some money I think in the second quarter of this year," Gander said.

"We've talked about a number of $30 to $35 million, we've talked about as high as $40 million. We'll have to see what the market's doing."

The company is targeting reserves of 80 to 100 million barrels by further exploration and possible extensions to its acreage, from a current level of around 24 million, Gander added.

Shares in Jupiter traded up 28 percent to 47.5 pence at 1158 GMT, valuing the company at about 55 million pounds ($85.7 million). ($1 = 0.6416 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)