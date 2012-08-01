* Interim dividend 2.5 pence

By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, Aug 1 Jupiter Fund Management reported an acceleration of flows of money into its core mutual funds business during the second quarter of the year as outperformance by the bulk of its funds helped it defy the fear stalking financial markets.

Net flows to its mutual funds reached 265 million pounds ($415.2 million) over the first half of the year, the bulk of it in the second quarter, and was complemented by a 103 million pounds boost to its private clients business.

Flows of new investment were largely driven by its Merlin fund of funds range and bond funds, the company said in an earnings statement on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Edward Bonham-Carter attributed much of the pick-up in new retail business to the fact that mutual funds managing more than three quarters of its assets outperformed benchmarks over a key three-year time period.

"That's a key period for us, both because we encourage medium term investing and three years is probably the minimum period and also it's crucial for marketing reasons," he told Reuters in an interview.

The rate of new business being booked was at the high end of analyst expectations and Jupiter's shares were trading 3.0 percent higher at 224 pence by 0819 GMT, against a 0.4 percent gain by its benchmark FTSE 250 mid cap index.

"A highly creditable performance given a very difficult quarter for investor sentiment and given that most industry retail flows remain directed towards fixed income," said analysts at Numis Securities in a note to clients.

Jupiter, has started to place more emphasis on boosting its offer of bond products and diversify from its core equities funds ranges.

Last month it announced the appointment of Miles Geldard to head a newly merged fixed income and multi-asset team, managing around 2 billion pounds, and the departure of its head of fixed income John Hamilton after 21 years.

However, the previously flagged loss of a 560 million pounds segregated institutional mandate kept overall flows negative over the period, to the tune of 302 million pounds.

Bonham Carter said the demographic trend of an ageing population and pension funds switching out of stocks as more of their clients reach retirement has posed a tough challenge to equities focused fund managers.

"UK pension funds have been steadily reducing their equity allocations and we've been a victim of that as others have been," he said.

"On the other hand we have been picking up specialist mandates from institutional and sovereign wealth funds as well."

Total assets under management stood at 23.4 billion pounds on June 30, up from 22.8 billion at the end of 2011, the company said.

Jupiter warned it is operating against a volatile economic backdrop dominated by the ongoing Euro zone crisis.

"It is clear the Eurozone crisis has not been solved and the outlook for economic growth in developed markets remains poor," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Cowell)