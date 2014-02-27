* Underlying earnings per share up 33 pct to 25.2 pence
* Assets under management at record high of 31.7 billion
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 27 Britain's Jupiter Fund Management
said its pre-tax profit grew by more than half in 2013,
driven by a move to internationalise the business and strong
fixed-income returns for the traditionally equities-focused
firm.
The FTSE 250 company posted full-year profit before tax of
114.1 million pounds ($189.83 million), up from 73.6 million in
2012. It proposed a dividend of 12.6 pence per share, up 43
percent on last year and ahead of analyst expectations.
Jupiter's results reflect a rebound by
developed-economy-focused British fund managers which, despite
increasing regulatory pressure, are benefiting from revived
markets.
Henderson and St James's Place both posted strong results
earlier this week.
"The international flows made a really meaningful impact ...
with continental Europe particularly important," Maarten
Slendebroek, who will replace Edward Bonham Carter as chief
executive in March, said on Thursday.
The appointment of Slendebroek, who joined Jupiter from
BlackRock in 2012 and is currently in charge of distribution and
strategy, is seen by insiders as part of a move to
internationalise the company's client base and step up marketing
and sales efforts.
The incoming CEO said fixed income was the chief contributor
to Jupiter's net inflows for the first time.
Jupiter said assets under management were at a record high
of 31.7 billion pounds, with clients adding 1.2 billion pounds
more than they took out over the year.
The fund manager said it was still exploring the sale of its
wealth management business, an idea it has previously floated.
Bonham Carter steps down on March 17 after 14 years as chief
executive, but will remain at the company as vice chairman.
Jupiter's shares were up more than 4 percent on Thursday.