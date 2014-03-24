LONDON, March 24 Jupiter Fund Management
Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek said his firm's Scottish
business would prosper regardless of the outcome of a September
referendum on breaking away from the UK.
"While the uncertainty regarding Scotland's future is a
concern for business in the short term, we see a significant
long term business opportunity for Jupiter in Scotland," said
Slendebroek, who took up his position on March 17.
"It has a vibrant financial services sector and is home to
many of the wealth management clients we are targeting. That
will not change, regardless of the outcome of a referendum," he
added in emailed comments to Reuters.
The comments from Slendebroek strike a more positive tone
than those of BlackRock, the world's largest money
manager, which on Sunday became the latest company to warn about
the potential impact of a Scottish independence vote on
companies and markets.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Simon Jessop)