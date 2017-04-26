BRIEF-CME Group reaches open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
LONDON, April 26 British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said market gains and net inflows of new money from clients across its range of funds helped total assets rise 7.4 percent in the first quarter.
Net mutual fund inflows were 1.4 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) in the three months to the end of March, with overall net inflows of 1.3 billion pounds, it said in a statement.
That helped drive total assets under management to 43.5 billion pounds from 40.5 billion pounds at the end of December.
($1 = 0.7791 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Lawrence White)
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.